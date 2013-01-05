Iain Dale is back

January 5, 2013 by Leave a comment

Just a short blogpost to say that my old pal Iain Dale is back doing what he does best. No I’m not talking about publishing books. No I’m not talking about his rather good radio show. No I’m not talking about boring me to death with talk about West Ham (Ok he doesn’t do that much). I’m talking, of course, about his return to blogging, which has been long overdue. For those who haven’t picked up on his return check out his website here. Well worth an addition to your favourites.

Advertisements

Filed under Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: