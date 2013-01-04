Do it the old fashioned way

January 4, 2013 by editor

Perhaps it’s just me? Perhaps the glow of Christmas has already become jaded but I am getting a little fed up of certain sections (and I stress that) of the population bemoaning that they have to tighten their belts.

Firstly we hear about how bad it is going to be for people on benefits as for once it appears as though we have a Government that is prepared to put the strivers before the skivers. Well when I get up at 5:00am to go to work, and because I am lucky and have an employer that knows I do a good job it means I will get back home at 7:00pm. And due to the recent rail fair increase, for the pleasure of doing that I will be paying £9,368 for a season ticket. But wait, so will my wife. But wait again, because I don’t want to fork out for my ticket all at once I will buy monthly tickets at a cost of £899 which means my family will be paying getting on for £20,000 (but certainly over £18,000) this year to get to work. Why do I do it. Well I have always been of the Judge Judy school of thought who suggests, “If you want to eat, you work”. So forgive me if I don’t have sympathy when the Government suggests it will cut the total amount of benefits one family can receive.

Then of course I hear the bleating of families where someone earns over £50,000 and will lose child benefit. I earn less than that. I don’t see why you having a child is any more of a public benefit that me getting to work – so if you can get a tac break/benefit (call it what you will) for having a child maybe I could get a chunk of change to help me pay the cost of getting to work.

I want a Government that is on the side of the grafters. The commuters getting up in the dark and getting home in the dark who are doing a days work for a days pay. Those who believe if you want something you get it the old fashioned way. You earn it.

Advertisements