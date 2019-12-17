Better to be open about any bias than not

December 17, 2019 by editor

This story about perceptions of the BBC is interesting:- https://order-order.com/2019/12/17/distrust-beeb-trust/

We’ve always held it’s better to be open about any bias than not, hence why the clues in the name for us. Broadly supportive, and sometimes critical, but not pretending we aren’t coming from a certain perspective. And even better, we don’t expect every household who wants to listen to pay a three figure sum. Though of course you are all more than welcome to contribute that much.