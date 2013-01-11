MPs mistaken tweets being covered up?

January 11, 2013 by editor

I always have a little chuckle at some of the tweets that MPs delete either because they have been a little trigger happy or just can’t spell. Rather than visit the very good Politiwoops website, it would be much easier to follow them on twitter.

And yet if you try to follow it says the @deletedbyMPs account has been suspended. Why oh why? They do provide some light entertainment every now again. Surely no one has complained?

