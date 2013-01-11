MPs mistaken tweets being covered up?

January 11, 2013 by Leave a comment

I always have a little chuckle at some of the tweets that MPs delete either because they have been a little trigger happy or just can’t spell. Rather than visit the very good Politiwoops website, it would be much easier to follow them on twitter.

deltedbymps

 

And yet if you try to follow it says the  @deletedbyMPs account has been suspended. Why oh why? They do provide some light entertainment every now again. Surely no one has complained?

Advertisements

Filed under Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: